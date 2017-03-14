Berwick Harrow have the edge in NNL cup quarter-final clash

Berwick Harrow have a foot in the semi-finals of the President’s Cup in the North Northumberland League after beating Rothbury in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the weekend.

In preliminary round games, Wooler edged out Ashington Miners in their first leg tie, whilstHighfields and Craster shared ten goals in a 5-5 thriller.

Tweedmouth Harrow 3

Rothbury 0

Harrow had the better of the first half and scored twice before half time through Nick Moor and Craig Anderson. The second half was close but Harrow managed a third goal from Kris Neil before the final whistle to put themselves in the dricing seat for the second leg.

Wooler 5

Ashington Miners 3

Wooler took an early lead in this tie and increased their advantage before Ashington replied just before half time.

In the second half, two quick goals saw Ashington take the lead but Wooler came back to net three more times before the final whistle.

Goalscorers for Wooler were Connor Cowans (2), Thomas Allan, Jack Strangeways and James Carter. Ashington’s goalscorers were Scott Neal, Bradley Higgins and Michael Freathy.

Highfields 5

Craster Rovers 5

Craster got off to a flying start to race into a three goal lead but Highfields hit back to score twice before half time.

The second half was just as hectic with the Berwick side netting three times, whilst Craster netted twice before the final whistle to leave the tie perfectly balanced going into the secnd leg.

On target for Highfields were Robert Curle, Paul Hargreaves , Connor Duffy, Owen Bendzis and Kirk Yule while Craster’s counters came from Richard Stanwix (2), Joshua Harrison, Glen Robson and Ewan Moir.

Fixtures

Fixtures for this Saturday (March 18) are:

Sanderson Cup semi-final - Amble St Cuthbert v North Sunderland; Lowick United v Tweedmouth Harrow. (1.30pm kick-offs).

Laidler/Lancaster Cup semi-final - Shilbottle CW v Rothbury. (1.30pm kick-off).

Division 2 - Craster Rovers v Ashington Town Miners; Highfields United v Embleton WR; Ashington West Wend v Springhill.