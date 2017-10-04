Alnwick slip to second bottom after defeat

West Allotment Celtic 3-0 Alnwick Town

It was another defeat on the road for Alnwick Town, as the visitors slipped to second bottom following defeat at West Allotment Celtic.

It’s been a familiar story over the years at Alnwick Town, plenty of chances but not taking them and it’s proving costly at the minute.

Tony Brown has the opening chance of the game, but his free-kick from 25 yards was just wide of the post.

Five minutes on the clock and Allotment would take the lead. A diagonal ball went through the defence and Martin touched and shot past keeper Hodgson. (1-0)

Chances were falling at both ends, and Alnwick’s two best chances fell to Dan Thompson. His first effort, after good build up play from midfield, found the forward one on one with the goalkeeper, but he was denied as he rushed out from goal.

His 2nd effort was even closer. Lewis Coyle’s cross was met by Thompson but his header hit the outside of the post.

As the rain poured down, the artificial surface at Druid Park made the ball zip around, and West Allotment got a stroke of luck for their 2nd goal.

A cross into the box was diverted into his own goal by the unlucky Danny Lowes. (2-0)

Second half, and West Allotment made it 3 just 3 minutes after the restart. A long punt up the field appeared to cause confusion between defence and goalkeeper, and Mendes-Corolla didn’t hesitate to strike the ball home. (3-0).

Despite the scoreline, Alnwick still pressed.

Tony Brown was unlucky to see a right foot effort come crashing back off the cross bar from the edge of the box, and James Jackson produced a fine save from the home goalkeeper.

The final 2 chances for the away side fell to Stephen Young, but his header was over the bar, and when played through 1 on 1 he knocked the ball wide of the post.

Another disappointing defeat, but if chances are converted results will change.

Team: Hodgson, Laidlaw C, Lowes J (Jackson J), Lowes D (Dundas L), Fearns-Kennedy, Keenan A, Brown T, Coyle L, Young S, Thompson D, Bright P (Riddell D)

Next up - Heaton Stannington (h) on Saturday,