Alnwick Ladies set for FA Cup tie

Alnwick Town Ladies (pictured left with their kit sponsor Olly Dial) have qualified for the first round proper of the SSE Women’s FA Cup.

Having previously beaten Washington, Redcar and then powering five goals past Premier League side Rotherham United in the qualifying rounds, the Northumbrian side have been rewarded with a home tie against Burnley. The game will be played at St James’ Park, Alnwick on Sunday (November 12), with a 2pm kick-off.

This year, 276 teams entered the competition and Alnwick are one of 92 clubs still involved.

Alnwick will go into the game as underdogs, as, on paper, Burnley are leagues ahead of the Northumbrian club, which has only recently been formed.

Alnwick Ladies would naturally like as many people as possible to attend the game and give them their support on what promises to be a fantastic afternoon of FA Cup football.

Women’s football has grown in popularity over the years, mainly due to the success of the England Lionesses team, which of course features former Alnwick schoolgirl Lucy Bronze, who now plays her club football in France with Lyon after a summer move from Manchester City.

Match sponsor: JALE Sports

Kit sponsor- Olly Dial Elite Fitness.