Alnwick Ladies set for Burnley test in FA Cup match

Alnwick Town Ladies will face Burnley Ladies in the SSE Women’s FA Cup First Round Proper.

Alnwick had already sealed their place in this stage of the draw after upsetting Rotherham United Ladies in Third Round Qualifying earlier this month.

The Northumbrians were waiting to discover their next-round opponents after being drawn against Burnley or Wigan.

And now they know, after the Lady Clarets smashed the female Latics 4-1.

It means that Alnwick will host Burnley in the First Round Proper on Sunday, November 12, at St James’ Park (kick-off 1pm).

Club officials want to attract as many spectators as possible to the match.

Alnwick have reached this stage of the competition after beating Washington Ladies 3-2 in First Round Qualifying and Redcar Town Ladies 1-0 in Second Round Qualifying.

Alnwick would love to make it through to the Fourth Round Proper, where this season’s FA Women’s Super League teams, including holders Manchester City, enter the competition.

But whatever happens, Alnwick have done so well, considering their first ever game was in March.