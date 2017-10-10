Alnwick Ladies march on in FA Cup

Alnwick Town Ladies 5-0 Rotherham United

Alnwick Town Ladies marched into the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup in some style on Sunday with the a thoroughly convincing win over Premier League club Rotherham United.

With three leagues separating the sides, Alnwick went into the tie as underdogs but Rotherham were simply no match for quality Alnwick had at their disposal.

In previous rounds Alnwick had started the game slowly, not this time though. After just 11 minutes on the back of early domination Amy Hately opened the scoring and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Only two minutes later Jade Barrett doubled the lead as Alnwick took a firm grip on the tie. Skipper Georgia Thompson made it 3-0 on the half hour with an excellent strike from a corner, virtually ending the game as a contest.

The second period brought more of the same with Jade Barrett making it four nil mid way through the half.

The best was still to come however and Mel Darling scored the goal of the game with a thunderous strike from 20 yards to make it five nil.

It was a fantastic day for the club and Alnwick Town will now play in the first round proper of the prestigious competition for the first time ever.

Alnwick have been rewarded with another home tie in the next round against either Burnley or Wigan Athletic on November 12 at 1pm.

Olly Dial Fitness Player of the Match - Kirstie Tang.