Alnwick go down at home to Esh Winning

Alnwick Town 0-3 Esh Winning

Alnwick Town suffered a home league defeat when they were beaten 3-0 by Esh Winning at St James’ Park.

Esh Winning had the first chance of the game in the fifth minute, a shot was blocked in the six yard box with the ball heading for the bottom corner.

Alnwick then had a few chances. A Chris Laidlaw cross was headed over by Lewis Coyle, and Stephen Young squared to Tony Brown but his left foot effort was straight at keeper Fish.

Darren Riddell had a long range left footed effort bobble wide, and Josh Hay headed over from a Lewis Coyle free kick.

The missed chances were made to pay. Callum Boakes hit a left foot effort from 20 yards, and Callum Brooks could only get a fingertip on the ball as it went into the top corner.

Five minutes later Esh were 2-0 up, with Kieran Day hitting a long range effort that flew past Brooks in the Alnwick goal who had no chance, 2-0 after 32 minutes.

Alnwick had two further chances before half time. Stephen Young was just short of reaching a Lewis Coyle cross across the face of goal, and Josh Hay headed over under pressure.

Esh tested their luck from distance again, Brown smacking the crossbar from outside the box.

The second half was a tame, scrappy affair. Nicholas Marley almost scored the goal of the game, but his effort from distance came crashing back off the underside of the crossbar.

The game was sealed in the 85th minute when Reece Brown’s drilled a left foot shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Team: Brooks C, Riddell D (Robson L), Dundas L, Straughan R, Lowes D, Keenan A, Laidlaw C (Thompson D), Brown T, Young S, Hay J, Coyle L (Donohoe D).