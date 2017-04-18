Alnwick end with a win

Alnwick Town 1-0 Thornaby

Alnwick Town finally ended a winless run of 14 games by edging out Thornaby in their final game of the season 1-0.

It wasn’t a classic by any stretch of the imagination. A game played between two sides that were safe from relegation and playing only for pride and as high a midtable finish as they can.

The best chance of the first half fell to Thornaby, and it was almost an own goal from Ryan Douglas, who appeared to calmly volley the ball at quite a height back to goalkeeper Glasper who had to retreat and header the ball over his own bar.

In the second half more chances were created by both sides, and it was Sammy Pérez who broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, beating the offside trap and rounding goalkeeper Gibbs to make it 1-0.

Further chances came and went for both sides, and Glasper did well in the dying seconds to save well from a Thornaby attacker.

Relief and joy on the sidelines as 2017 finally brought a win, and three deserved points remained at St James’ Park.

Team: Glasper, Douglas, Graham, Lowes, Macpherson, Wilson (Powell), Gair, Brown, Hay, Pérez (Jackson), Walton (Lowes).