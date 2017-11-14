Alnwick disbelief at loss

Alnwick Town 0-2 West Allotment Celtic

Goals win you games, as Alnwick found out to their cost on Saturday at St James’ Park as the visitors left with three valuable points.

Spectators left the ground shaking their heads in disbelief. How had the home side failed to take three points from this game?

The first 45 minutes were dominant from the home side, restricting the visitors to a single effort on goal.

In the 15th minute, Alnwick should have taken the lead. Phil Bright’s freekick was guided goalwards by Kristian Sands, but his effort cannoned back off the post and away.

Bright was involved again in the 22nd minute, and almost produced a cracker. His mazy run through the Allotment defence saw him beat man after man, but he couldn’t put the icing on the cake as his right-footed effort went wide.

In the 22nd minute, Alnwick almost let the visitors in. A cross into the box took a slight deflection onto the head of defender Ross Straughan, who somehow managed to head against his own cross bar, only for the follow-up to be blazed over by the visiting striker.

Bright and Jake Lowes were tormenting the Allotment right back, who was substituted during the first half, moving their left back onto the right-hand side.

As the sides went in goalless at half-time, the home side were more than comfortable.

In the second half, Allotment came back into the game more, as Alnwick appeared to defend a bit deeper.

The first goal came in the 65th minute through Zayd Muhammed, who struck an effort from distance over keeper Mullen.

Alnwick still pressed, with plenty of crosses getting into the box, but the final ball was letting them down.

As the game looked to be creeping away, Alnwick got their chance. A mistake by the defender played in Stephen Young, who was one-on-one with the keeper, but he saw his effort go agonisingly wide of the post. Disbelief amongst the spectators.

As Alnwick continued to press, a poor ball was cut out and Bruno Mendes-Correia was played through, lifting a shot over the on-rushing Mullen to seal the game for the visitors.