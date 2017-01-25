Alnmouth back in the swing

Alnmouth United 3-1 Gateshead Redheugh

In their first outing for six weeks, Alnmouth jumped three places in the league table and dumped their opponents into bottom spot after coming from behind with two second half strikes.

Alnmouth began the match in confidant fashion and debutant Tony Athey was unlucky to see his header shave the bar early on but Gateshead had willing pacey runners on the counter & proved it on the quarter hour when Michael Hickels exploited the high home back line to run clear and round ‘keeper Mick Ashurst before finding the gaping net.

Trailing at the break, the Seasiders went fully on the offensive after it and levelled on the hour when Andy Murray’s shot rebounded off the bar with Dom Schiavetta perfectly placed to head home.

Pushing for the winner, a brisk move involving Liam Jefferson & Dane Dawson led to Schiavetta turning provider, crossing to Jonny Quinn but his close range effort was skied. Quinn was to redeem himself on eighty minutes however when placing his free-kick awarded for a foul on Jake Wilkin with precision beyond the assembled defence & inside the far post.

When Quinn was brought down in the area soon after he had the chance to wrap it all up for sure but his spot kick was saved by ‘keeper Chris Howard and his side were almost punished for it deep into added time as it required a brilliant last ditch tackle from Reece Wright to protect the points.

Match sponsor: KCS.

