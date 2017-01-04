Fletcher leads the way for Harriers at Morpeth 11k

Morpeth Harriers hosted their annual New Year’s Day Morpeth 11k, which is an undulating race around the Mitford area and is a great way to start the new season.

Adam Fletcher had a fine race once again and was third in the male 50 category in finishing 22nd overall.

Peter Grey was the club’s only category winner when he scooped the male 55 prize by finishing 30th overall.

For the ladies Rachelle Falloon was Alnwick’s first finisher, despite a bad nosebleed, with Emma Shell second home.

Results: 22-Adam Fletcher 40.41; 30-Peter Grey 42.16; 52-Jon Duffy 44.59; 58-Rachelle Falloon 45.47; 71-Richard Johnson 48.09; 104-Emma Shell 52.33; 109-Paul Robinson 52.46; 131-Cris Atwell 57.15.

Earlier that morning Druridge Bay hosted a special New Year’s Day Parkrun, a run which saw a good battle between Ian Simon and Phil Hall, with Ian pipping Phil to second place.

Steve Cowell was Alnwick’s third finisher and was first in the male 50 category, whilst David Hindmarsh was slightly further back and was victorious in the male 55 age group. Justine Norman was third female finisher, whilst further back it was good to see Tracey Sample continue her comeback.

The day before a good number of Harriers were in action in the New Year’s Eve Druridge Bay Parkrun. Rachelle Falloon was the first Harrier and first overall female finisher in 20.59, whilst Carole Page was second female finisher. For the men Dave Bartrum was 28th overall, just ahead of Steve Studley, who ran a course best.

Also that morning Kirsty Steed was 178th at the Prudhoe Riverside Parkrun in 36.44 and Richard Eastoe was 98th at Workington in 28.13.

Finally, Cris Atwell, recently back from a serious injury, took part in the Winter Wonder Marathon which is a multi-lap race on Newcastle Town Moor. Cris ran well and finished in 4.12.20.