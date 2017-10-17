Five Alnwick Harriers compete in Manchester half marathon

On Sunday, five Alnwick Harriers headed across to take part in the Manchester Half Marathon.

All five performed well, with Richard Johnson and Jo Gascoigne-Owens running the fastest times by Harriers over that distance this year.

Richard was the club’s first finisher in 83rd place overall and clocked a personal best of 1.18.25 in the process! Jo was an excellent fourth female finisher in a decent field and finished in 1.22.38.

John Cuthbert was next in a very good 1.31.31, followed by Stuart Morris in a morale boosting 1.40.45. Last but by no means least Laura McLean Jr knocked well over three minutes off her previous best at the distance to finish in a splendid 1.51.15.

Also that day Gay and Richard Eastoe were north of the border to take part in the Loch Rannoch Marathon. Richard was 110th finisher and third in the male 60 category in 4.22.40, whilst Gay was second female 60 in 4.38.00.

The day before, eight Harriers took part in the Druridge Bay Parkrun where there was yet more success for Carole Page. She was 14th overall and first female home in 21.03. This time matched her own course WAVA score of 88.36%! Paul Wilkie was next home for Alnwick in 25th, ahead of the female 45 category winner Mel Steer.

Results: 14-Carole Page 21.03 (88.36%); 25-Paul Wilkie 22.57; 35-Mel Steer 23.45; 56-John Ross 26.36 (60.28%); 96-Nell Gair 31.14; 97-Jayne McKenna 31.15; 133-Mark Hume 34.20; 137-Christine Mavro-Michaelis 34.32.

Junior Harrier Alex Knight was in action at the inaugural Newbiggin by the Sea Parkrun where he finished 140th in 31.20.

Over 250 Under 11 athletes from clubs and schools across the north east gathered at Bedewell Park, Jarrow for the Minors Cross Country Championship on Saturday. The childrens categories were split into year groups where a minimum of three boys and girls were required to form a team from school year groups 4, 5 and 6.

Alnwick Harriers made excellent representation filling a team in every age group. The races varied in length from 1km to 2.5km over a muddy, hilly course. The teams finished highly in most categories with top three places and there were also some good individual performances with several top ten finishes.

Several of the older Alnwick juniors competed at Alwinton Show also on Saturday, taking on the hilly three mile course. Max Murray John (U13) and Lauren Brown (U13) were first home for Alnwick in sixth and eighth overall place. These were excellent results in a combined race containing runners up to the age of 16. All the athletes coped well with the tough course that most Seniors find hard going!