First league defeat of season for Alnmouth

Only one game was possible in the A2 Division of the Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League on Saturday due to the rain and that was a reduced overs game which saw Alnmouth & Lesbury defeated for the first time this season.

Conditions dried up at Annfield Plain to enable a 25 over game to take place with a late afternoon start.

The home team elected to bat first and they posted a useful 145-8 with good contributions from David Newstead (41) and Shane Oliver (36).

Despite missing a few regulars, the Alnmouth bowlers will have been disappointed with their performance and would have hoped to have restricted their lower table opponents to a lower score.

Matt Willcocks (3), Matisse Richards (2) Jonny Ridley and Nick Denton were the wicket takers.

Alnmouth made a solid but slow start and never were up with the run rate and as the run rate increased, batsmen perished in the push to score quickly.

They closed 22 runs short but a real positive was the 60 run contribution from 17 year old Archie Elder.

Despite the defeat, by virtue of playing and gaining bonus points, Alnmouth gained two points more than those rained off and now sit as joint leaders with Tillside on 129 points, 13 clear of Stocksfield in third.

Weekend fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday, June 17 are:

Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Stocksfield 1sts; Bedlington 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Morpeth 1sts; Newcastle City 2nds v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Bedlington 2nds; Morpeth 2nds v Tillside 2nds.

Northumberland League - Corbridge 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Warenford v Ulgham 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury v Ashington Rugby 2nds; Berwick 2nds v Embleton; Wooler v Whitley Bay 2nds; Rock v Stobswood 2nds.

