Ella named ‘Athlete of the Year’ by Harriers

Alnwick Harriers hosted their Christmas Party at The Sun Hotel, Warkworth on Friday when chairwoman Tracey Sample presented the end of season awards.

Recipients on the night included:

Most improved female - Angie Embleton - Despite a serious injury a few years back Angie bounced back and this year had arguably her finest season in a Harriers vest, with some excellent performances throughout the year, notably at the Morpeth 10k in August. Alas the season ended in injury. Also mentioned in dispatches was Mel Steer.

Most improved male - Dominic Harris - This is a thoroughly deserved award for mens team captain Dominic. He was narrowly pipped to the award by Richard Johnson last year, though has continued to improve as the year has gone on and will no doubt continue his remarkable progress in 2017! Another improver mentioned in the committee discussions was Tim Falconer.

Female Achievement - Jo Gascoigne-Owens - Every year Jo performs magnificently for the club, breaking her own club records as she goes. However, in 2016 there was a standout performance, probably the best run for the club by anyone for a number of years. This came in the Berlin Marathon at the end of September when Jo knocked a massive chunk off her pb at the distance to clock 2.49.45. Her performances in the Great North Run and her podium finish in the Amsterdam Half Marathon could also have won this award for her!

Male Achievement - Ian McAllister - Ian is a reasonably new member of the club, but has impressed everyone with his performances in his first year as a Harrier. During 2016 Ian has taken part in a huge number of Ultra distance events, wearing his vest with pride at each one. And this was someone who hardly ran this time a year ago!

Athlete of the Year - Ella Brown - Ella was narrowly beaten to this award in 2015, but her remarkable performances in 2016 have seen her scoop this prize. Ella won the Bamburgh 10k back in June, went under three hours in the London Marathon in April, was second in the Tarpley 20 in February, second in the Jedburgh Half Marathon in October and has been immense from the Fast Pack for the club in the Harrier Leagues this year where she has often finished first counter.

Robert Brown Shield - Phil Hemsley - This award goes to the Harrier who achieves the highest WAVA score at the Druridge Bay Parkrun, with the only stipulation being that they must wear their vest! This years winner, thanks to a huge 85.73% in a second placed finish in July was Phil Hemsley! This performance is the fourth best WAVA score in the event’s history.

Ella Brown,

named as ‘Athlete of the Year’

by Alnwick Harriers.