Dan’s the man with blistering run in Druridge Bay parkrun

On Saturday Dan Turnbull ran a blistering 16.37 to comfortably win the Druridge Bay Parkrun. His time was the fastest at the event by a Harrier since it started in August 2014!

Amongst the other headlines Peter Grey was first in the male 55 category and Carole Page was six seconds behind the winning female in second.

Results: 1-Dan Turnbull 16.37 (77.63%); 16-Peter Grey 19.57 (79.70%); 23-Carole Page 21.14 (86.42%); 57-Justine Norman 23.59 (66.85%); 81-Tania Conway 25.49 (62.75%); 145-Christine Hardy 29.17; 196-Jayne McKenna 32.36; 215-Mark Hume 34.13.

Elsewhere David Hindmarsh was first in the male 55 category at the Penrith Parkrun, and Alnwick also had participants at Keswick, Workington, Newcastle and South Shields. However, most exotic parkrunner of the weekend was Nell Gair, who was in action at the Carine Glades Parkrun in Western Australia!

Results: Penrith- 22-David Hindmarsh 21.43. Newcastle - 212-Tony Roskilly 25.30. South Shields - 106-Robert Stephenson 28.11; 167-Lorna Stephenson 36.43. Workington - 55-Richard Eastoe 25.25. Keswick - 70-Ian McAllister 26.46; 76-Christine McAllister 27.26. Carine Glades - 98-Nell Gair 33.23.

Last Wednesday five Harriers took part in the Fell Em Doon 10k, a multi terrain race hosted by Ashington Hirst Running Club. Of almost 250 runners Shaun Land was an excellent seventh finisher, with John Cuthbert and Peter McEwan close together five minutes back. Ruth Doctor was not far ahead of the other female Harrier Laura McLean.

Results: 7-Shaun Land 39.15; 31-John Cuthbert 44.50; 35-Peter McEwan 45.09; 112-Ruth Doctor 55.33; 120-Laura McLean Jr 56.15.

* On Tuesday, Morpeth Harriers staged their 2017 10k road race and the winner was home-based Ian Hudspith in 31.16, just four seconds ahead of clubmate Carl Avery, who lives in Seahouses.

Leading Alnwick Harrier was David Milne, who was fourth in 34.10, whilst Dan Turnbull was ninth in 34.58 and Daniel Leng was 11th in 35.18.

* Alnwick have been invited by Blyth Running Club to take part in their superb Blyth Links 10k training run and social evening. It takes place on Tuesday, August 29 and starts at 7.15pm. The route starts in the Links Car Park at South Beach, Blyth and goes along the cliff tops to Seaton Sluice and back. Registration is at the Dave Stephens Building.