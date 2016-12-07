Carole racks up an incredible 18th class win at Druridge Bay

Alnwick Harrier Carole Page recorded yet another win in the Druridge Bay parkrun on Saturday.

For an incredible 18th time in the event’s history, Carole was the first female across the line, this time in 21.55. She now has the joint highest number of wins at the event, level with Morpeth Harrier Mark Snowball.

First Harrier home once again, however, was Phil Hall. Previous winner Phil was third overall finisher in 19.21, whilst Graham Crow was eighth in 20.33. Also of note, there was a personal best and female 45 age category success for Mel Steer, who was third female to complete the 5k.

Results: 3-Phil Hall 19.21; 8-Graham Crow 20.33; 17-Carole Page 21.55; 27-Mel Steer 23.21; 68-Cris Atwell 27.55; 106-Lorna Stephenson 38.31.

In other parkruns Richard Eastoe was the winner of the male 60 category at Workington in 24.19, whilst Stuart Bruce was 181st at Whitley Bay in 32.24.

Also on Saturday Rachelle Falloon took part in the latest event of the Metropolitan Cross Country League, this time at Wormwood Scrubs in west London. Following on from her promotion to the Fast Pack in the north east equivalent last week Rachelle performed brilliantly once again, finishing 34th of the 199 finishers in 25.13.

The following day, two Harriers took part in the Blyth Sands Race, a tough handicap race on the beach which is organised by Blyth RC.

Results: 57-Richard Johnson 34.53; 119-Mark Hume 52.29.

Finally for the weekend, Steve Studley made the journey to the deepest reaches of the county to take part in the Hexhamshire Hobble Fell Race at Allendale. Steve finished this 10.5 mile race in the Pennines in 1.44.16 to take 110th place.

* The final Grand Prix event of the 2016 season took place on Sunday, November, 27, when the Run Northumberland organised BIG 10 took place.

The undulating 10 mile road race starts and finishes at Kirkley Hall and takes in quiet country roads around Ogle and Whalton.

Despite the race being a lot harder than the flat Brampton to Carlisle race a week before there were still some very good performances.

In a rare but welcome start Allan Foggon finished a very good 21st in his first race at this distance. second home was David Hindmarsh and third was, in his second race in 24 hours, Dean Stackhouse.

The trio won the mens team prize for Alnwick!

Another winner for the club was Mel Steer, who won the female 45 category. Also well done to Mark Doctor who also took part in the race the day after the tough cross country, to Richard Johnson who is on the road back to full fitness and to David Henderson who was having his first race for the club for some time.

Harriers results were:

21-Allan Foggon 1.08.27; 26-David Himdmarsh 1.10.48; 31-Dean Stackhouse 1.11.55; 33-Mark Doctor 1.12.25; 38-Neil Hamilton 1.13.25; 44-Richard Johnson 1.14.22; 55-David Bartrum 1.16.12; 62-David Henderson 1.17.17; 69-Andy Squires 1.18.44; 73-Mel Steer 1.19.07; 75-Sarah Gray 1.19.48; 143-Ruary Slater 1.28.00; 184-Gay Eastoe 1.33.11; 185-Richard Eastoe 1.33.10; 197-John Ross 1.35.24.

Many thanks to John Ross for sorting the Grand Prix results over the course of the year. The final results have been collated and will be announced at the Xmas Party on December 9! Remember that the top 12 finishers will win one of the trophies. Also the 2017 Grand Prix races will be announced soon.

* Please be aware that Alnwick Harriers have an arrangement with Hulne Estates which allows the club special access to the park outside of the normal opening hours. However, don’t abuse this by trying to get in earlier as it may jeopardise not only this arrangement but future Harrier events on Estates land such as the Les Allcorn and the NEHL cross country. If you are going into Hulne Park during our agreed early opening times carry your England Athletics card with you or you won’t be allowed in.

Members can run in Hulne Park every Sunday throughout the year from 9am.

Between October and February there is no entry into Hulne Park until 11am, except on Sundays. This is due to shoots being held in the Park.

Access is also allowed outside the October to February period on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10am (spring), 9am (summer), 11am (autumn) and 11am (winter).