Another busy week for Alnwick Harriers who run far and wide

Three Alnwick Harriers completed the first ever Nunnykirk 10k on Wednesday which was hosted by Run Northumberland.

The event was described as challenging but enjoyable and it was certainly the latter for Angie Embleton who celebrated an age-category win as third female on the night.

Justine Norman finished second in her respective age category, while it was good to see Gareth Pearson back competing!

Results: 32 – Gareth Pearson 48:38; 34 – Angie Embleton 48:44; 68 – Justine Norman 54:05.

On Saturday, 10 Harriers ran at our local Druridge Bay Parkrun. Carole Page claimed yet another gold in the female race, holding off Alice Tetley-Paul by a narrow eight seconds.

For the men, David Hindmarsh was first back with a strong 20:47 in difficult conditions. The wind made John Cuthbert’s 13 seconds PB arguably the run of the weekend. John just can’t stop running personal bests at present!

Results: 21 – David Hindmarsh 20:47; 22 – John Cuthbert 20:55; 33 – Carole Page 21:55; 36 – Alice Tetley-Paul 22:03; 83 – Laura Mclean 25:49; 120 – John Ross 28:11; 145 – Christine Hardy 29:41; 157 – Alex Knight 30:46; 179 – Jayne Mckenna 32:44; 221 – William Alan Fortune 37:50.

Elsewhere, on the Parkrun scene, Tony Roskilly ran 25:12 to finish 106th at Penrose Parkrun. Also, the Eastoe couple ran Workington Parkrun with Richard 43rd in 25:36 and Gay volunteering as a tail runner!.The award for running in the most obscure location of the weekend went to Rachelle Falloon who ran an encouraging 20:53 in the Massapequa 5K at Long Island, New York.

Finally, this weekend saw the annual Warkworth Show Fun Run. The Warkworth Show run is only 2.4km, however this includes finishing around the castle moat, which makes it challenging.

There was a great turn-out of Harriers, which included a promising victory for Junior Joe Flanighan. Ollie Telfer will be keen to tell his friends about defeating father Mike!

Also a 1-2 for the ladies with Sarah Gray first female and Tracey Sample second.

Results: 1 Joe Flanighan 8:51 ; 2 Tom Balsdon 9:11; 3 Ollie Telfer 9:12 ; 4 Lauren Brown 9:19; 5 Mike Telfer 9:20; 8 James Carragher 10:14; 9 Sarah Gray 10:18; 13 Beth Carragher 10:58 ; 14 Ailsa Batley 11:03 ; 15 Gregor Batley 11:31 ; 16 Tracey Sample 11:45; 27 Ruaridh Batley 12.50; 28 Lauren Robson 12:51; 30 Finlay Telfer 13:20; 33 Alex Knight 13:29.