Amble pair win national medals

Connor Bath and his coach Adam White of Hybrid Kickboxers in Amble, who recently returned with medals from the MAASIF National Championships.

Connor returned with a great third place in his first full contact Sanda competion. His coach Adam also returned with a third place in the full contact K1 kickboxing and a first place and national championship medal in the full contact U80K Sanda competion.

Thanks go to Hybrid kickboxing sponsors Cramlington MOT and Service Centre,Richard Greenley Joinery of Alnwick,Paul of Osteopathy unlimited, Trevor of TDL Autos and John Kelly of Kelly Construction.without who’s support this club would not be possible.

Any one wishing to take up the art of Chinese Kickboxing or just looking to get fit, or any one who can help with sponsorship please contact Adam White 07545485955 or visit Amble old boys club on Tuesday or Thursday 6-8pm.