Alnwick runners compete in the Northern XC Championships

A small but select group of Alnwick Harriers travelled over to Knowsley on Merseyside on Saturday (January 28) to take part in the Northern Cross Country Championships.

All acquitted themselves very well on a tough course which by the end resembled a Tough Mudder rather than a cross country course!

The Henderson sisters both performed well in their respective Junior races with Ellie finishing 79th of over 200 runners in the 3k Under 13s race in 13.42, and Callie completing the 4k Under 15 event in 18.02 to finish 51st of nearly 180 runners.

For the Seniors Jo Gascoigne-Owens and Rachelle Falloon donned the Harriers vests to tackle the 8k Senior Womens course. Jo was 39th of 360 runners in 34.52 and Rachelle was 84th in 38.03.

Finally Stuart Morris competed in the 12k Senior Mens race and despite the swamp like conditions survived, finishing 476th of nearly 700 runners in 1.02.33.

Earlier that morning seven Harriers took part in the Druridge Bay Parkrun, where dull but still conditions meant good times by everyone.

Dominic Harris, taking part in the race straight after a nightshift, was first Harrier to finish and was fifth overall. His time of 18.50 was a course best.

One place further back and winner of the male 45 age group was Graham Syers, whilst another age group winner was David Henderson who was first in the male 60 category.

For the ladies another week, another win for Carole Page! Carole was 21st overall in 21.39 and racked up her 22nd win at the event.

Finally well done to Nell Gair who secured a 5k best in her 70th appearance at the event.

Results:

5-Dominic Harris 18.50 (68.85%); 6-Graham Syers 19.38 (72.75%); 11-Allan Foggon 20.16 (63.65%); 21-Carole Page 21.39; 29-David Henderson 22.43 (70.58%); 47-Mel Steer 24.09 (67.77%); 132-Nell Gair 30.38.

Elsewhere David Hindmarsh was winner of the male 55 age category at the Strathclyde Parkrun where he finished 12th overall in 20.35. Richard Eastoe was 37th at Workington in 24.14 and John Ross was also 37th at the Dalby Forest Parkrun, near Pickering in 27.28.

Finally congratulations to Rachelle Falloon for a cross country win at the Coldhams Common fixture at Cambridge on Saturday, January 21. Rachelle was first across the line in 22.32 to win her first race in Alnwick colours!