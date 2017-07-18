Alnmouth win takes them to top of the table

It was an excellent weekend for Alnmouth and Lesbury 1st and 2nd XI cricket teams.

A two wicket win for the 1sts over Bedlington in Division A1, coupled with a defeat for Tillside ensured they returned to the top of the league.

After heavy morning rain, great work by the groundstaff ensured that a reduced 35 over game could start at 3.30pm.

Bedlington were asked to bat first and made steady progress posting 136 all out, the final wicket falling on the last ball.

Pick of the Alnmouth bowlers were Robin Tudor with 3-32 and Cameron Batey 2-17 and the other wicket takers were Matt Willcocks (2) Ed Brunton (2) and a run out. Craig Robinson top scored for the visitors with 32.

Despite a fine innings of 38 from Russell Hughes, the home side made hard work of chasing the total and at 90-6 there was still plenty to do, but a captain’s innings from Tom Vickers (37) who was well supported by Matt Willcocks (28 not out), helped the team to victory at the end of the penultimate over.

Alnmouth now find themselves 14 points clear of Tillside at the top.

Alnmouth 2nds travelled to Ponteland for their B1 fixture and came away with a 36 run victory.

Batting first they finished on 191-7 which included half centuries for Brian Brooks (58) and Evan Moir (51).

Steady bowling restricted the home team to 155-6 to secure a 36 run victory. Lukas Robinson and Sean Hutchinson both claiming two wickets.

This victory leaves the Seasiders well placed in the league and within striking distance of the league leaders.

Alnwick 1sts went down to a 79-run defeat away to Annfield Plain.

Sam Stephenson top scored with 51 and David Maughan hit 44 as Annfield made 172-8 in 30 overs.Max Harrison took 3-32 for Alnwick, who in reply were all out for only 92 with only two bats - Jamie Guy on 52 and Gareth Bateman on 24 - making double figures.

Saqid Khan had a good spell with the ball, taking 6-11 for the home side.

Alnwick 2nds found themselves without a game when their match against Annfield Plain 2nds was cancelled.

Tillside 1sts suffered another defeat when they went down to a 49 run loss at home to Bates Cottages 1sts.

Former Berwick player Martin Golightly top scored with 53 as Bates put on 130-6 in their 45 overs.

Liam Hindmarsh was 60 not out for the Etal side in reply, but he was the only bat in double figures as they slipped to 81 all out with Craig Wood doing most of the damage, claiming a fine 7-35.

Tillside 2nds had an 89 run win over Bates Cottages 2nds.

Andrew Skeen was 60 not out, with Daniel Caddick on 32 and Keith Bickerton on 28 as Tillside posted 189-4.

Ian Nailes top scored for Bates on 36 but they were all out for 100 with four Tillside bowlers claiming two wickets apiece.

In the Northumberland League, Warkworth 1sts had a 66-run victory over Cramlington 1sts.

Rory Wilson top scored with 31 and Matthew Thompson had 23 as Warkworth made 127 all out.

Bryan Walker and Joseph Ingram both claimed three wickets apiuece for Cramlington, who in reply were reduced to only 61 with opener Daniel Craddock on 32 the only bat in double figures.

Adam Hall and Martin Clark both took three wickets apiece for the home side.

Warkworth 2nds wpn by seven wickets on their visit to Ulgham 2nds.

Ulgham put on 143, with Bobby Dodds on 37 and Ben Briggs took 4-30. Steven Anderson hit 62 forWarkworth in reply.

Warenford achieved a 57-run away victory over Backworth.

The Waren opening pair of Brian Thompson (70) and Daniel Patterson (66) put on a first-wicket stand of 140 as the visitors posted a score of 207-5.

Backworth were all out for 150 in reply, with Kevin Thompson taking 5-34.

Wooler had a big nine wicket win over Bomarsund 2nds at home.

Alex Breeze hit 57 as Bomarsund posted 130 all out with Andrew Aitchison claiming 4-30 for the home side.

The Glendale outfit then chased it down in less than 23 overs with Angus Todd hitting an unbeaten 85 and Les Porteous on 39.

Embleton recorded a 125-run win over Alnmouth and Lesbury. Hedley Grey hit nine boundaries on his way to 76 and Paul Carss had eight as he made 63.

This helped Embleton to a total of 217-6 in their 40 overs with Leon Midgley taking 3-30.

Alnmouth and Lesbury made 92 in reply with Midgley on 33. Gary Davison took 4-23 for Embleton with the ball.