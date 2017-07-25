Alnmouth move 29 points clear in league

With most of their rivals rained off, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI secured a victory at Bates Cottages to move 29 points clear at the top of the league.

Great credit must go to the Bates groundstaff for their efforts to get the game on. Captain Tom Vickers won the toss and asked the home team to bat first and opening bowler Matt Willcocks soon made inroads with the three early wickets.

A rain delay reduced the game to 33 overs, but controlled bowling and a high standard of fielding prevented any acceleration of the scoring rate.

Bates were dismissed for just 89 with Paul Straker (3), Nick Denton (2), Russell Hughes and Cameron Batey all chipping in with wickets. Vickers, keeping wicket for the first time this season, claimed four victims.

The Alnmouth openers Hughes and Straker batted with confidence and created a good victory platform. Alnmouth achieved their target for the loss of just two wickets, Straker (29) and Elder (9); at the end Hughes was unbeaten with a fine 48.

The win opens up a gap at the top ahead of second placed Tillside who visit Alnmouth on Saturday in what is an important game for them, if they are to retain any title ambitions.

Alnwick 2nds went down by 30 runs away to Stocksfield 2nds. Stocksfield were 75 all out with Alnwick reduced to only 45.

Tillside 2nds managed to play away to Benwell & Walbottle 2nds in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League and the won by eight wickets.

Benwell batted first and put on 94-6 with Chris Bell on 27 and Elliot Horbury on 22.

The wickets were shared around with five different wicket-takers.

In reply, Tillside took just over 19 overs to chase their target doiwn with Jake Birkett hitting 69 not out and Jack Bagness 23, their total being 97-2.

* Fixtures for this Saturday (July 29) are:

Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Tillside 2nds v Ryton 2nds; Morpeth 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Lintz 2nds v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Morpeth 2nds;

Northumberland League - Berwick 1sts v Whickham 1sts; Whickham 2nds v Warenford; Blue Flames 2nds v Berwick 2nds; Wooler v Corbridge; Rock v Kirkley 2nds; Warkworth 1sts v Stobswood 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury (Howick) v Bomarsund 2nds; Ashington Rugby 2nds v Embleton; Hebburn 2nds v Warkworth 2nds.