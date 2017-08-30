Alnmouth & Lesbury crowned Senior League champions

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI celebrated the A2 League title with an excellent six wicket away victory over second placed Stocksfield at the weekend.

Batting first Stocksfield posted a challenging total of 232-7 with Dan Wylie top scoring with 82. Paul Straker (3), Ed Brunton (2) Nick Denton and Robin Tudor claimed the wickets for Alnmouth.

It was the consistent and reliable openers Paul Straker (85) and Russell Hughes (78) who laid the foundations for yet another victory, this time with an impressive opening stand of 185.

Both were dismissed on the same score but a run a ball 31 from Callum Batey took the Seasiders to the brink of victory, which was secured with a boundary from Tom Vickers, with four balls remaining.

This year Alnmouth have dominated the league and are currently 56 points clear with two games remaining.

Alnmouh 2nds lost out by six wickets when they faced Newcastle City 2nds at home.

Archie Elder hit 56, Alistair Batey 37 and Rich Neil 35 as Alnmouth posted 191-7 in their 45 overs.

But an unbeaten century (100) from opener Faisal Mohammed and 53 not out from Bilal Ahmad saw the Geordies put on 195-4 in reply, reaching their target in the 35th over. Sean Hutchinson claimed 3-40 for Alnmouth.

Alnwick 2nds won by four wickets when they travelled to take on Bedlington 2nds.

The home side batted first and with Sam Taylor on 32, Bradley Purves on 28 and Derek Shepherd on 25, they managed to put on 125 all out in 42 overs.

Andrew Stewart, who took 4-7 off his five overs, mopped up the tail end, all four bottom end bats failing to score.

Matthew Straker also weighed in with 3-13.

Harry Lobb opened up with 56 for Alnwick in reply and this set the team on their way to victory.

Zac Stephenson added 20 as the visitors posted 126-6 in the 42nd over.

Malcolm Humble was Bedlington’s most successful bowler with figures of 5-28.

Tillside 1sts recorded their first victory in a month when they beat Morpeth 1sts in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Saturday.

The Etal side won by 102 runs, thanks in the main to a match-winning knock of 131 from Jake Birkett and 34 from Duncan Sim.

His big score helped the team post a target of 231-7, despite the visitors struggling at 9-2 in the early stages.

In reply Morpeth were all out for 129 with Cameron McGregor taking 4-29 and Sean Wales 3-35.

Tillside 2nds beat Morpeth 2nds by ten wickets at Etal.

The home team bowled the visitors out for only 82 with Mark Dawson taking 5-14 and Davy Robertson 4-16.

Keith Bickerton and Robertson opened the Tillside innings and they both carried their bats for the 17 overs with 36 and 39 not out respectively for a comfortable victory.

Warkworth 1sts won by 169 runs away against Gateshead Em 1sts.

Scott Gibson hit an unbeaten 155 as Warkworth opened with a score of 291-4, opener Stephen Dargue adding 48.

Gateshead were all out for 122 in reply with Mukhtar their top scorer on 32.

Martin Clark took 6-58 and Adam Hall 4-52.

Warkworth 2nds lost by four wickets against Blyth 2nds.

George Puddephat top scored with 24 as Warkworth put on 80 all out, Kevin Thompson and Alfie Clark both claiming four wickets apiece.

Harry Clark hit 39 as Blyth replied with 81-6, four of the wickets falling to Adam Jobson.

Warenford went down by 23 runs when they faced Civil Service 1sts at home.

Civil Service batted first and with Anil Adam on 37 and Don Marshall on 34, they managed to put on 162 all out.

Tony Potts was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 4-37.

In reply, Waren never really got into their stride.

Kevin Thompson hit an early 23, but it wasn’t until Potts weighed in with a late 25 that they managed to creep towards their target.

In the end they finished on 139-9, with Ganesh Thorat claiming 4-27.

Wooler had a seven wicket home win over Cramlington 2nds.

Cramlington were all out for only 68 with Gary Roe the top scorer on 12.

Robert Matthewson and Andrew Aitchison took three wickets apiece for Wooler, who hit 70 in 19 overs with Ian Clarke on 22 not out and Angus Todd on 21.

Embleton conceded their game away to Corbridge 2nds.

Alnmouth & Lesbury went down by 23 runs in their game against Whitley Bay 2nds.

Whitley Bay posted 196-7 with Chirag Patel the top scorer on 50.

James Taylor took 2-3 for the Howick side, who in reply put on 173-6 in their 40 overs with Leon Midgley on 55, Graeme McDonald on 42 and Oliver Tulip on 34.

Rock went down by a narrow 13-run defeat when they faced Hebburn 2nds on Sunday.

Hebburn batted first and made 178 all out with Johnny Neve top scoring on 31 and number 11 Declan Holloway adding a useful 35.

Tom Parkinson and Paul Roberts each took three wickets for Rock, who in reply saw Roberts top score with 53, but they fell short at 165 all out with Andy Watson taking 4-41.