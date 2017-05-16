Alnmouth and Tillside set for weekend top of table clash

Wickets were hard to come by at Alnmouth as the home team had a six wicket win over Bates Cottages in the Northumberland and Tyneside League.

Bates batted first and were kept in check as Matt Willcocks, Matisse Richards and Russell Hughes took early wickets, but the home team were frustrated by an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 109 as the visitors finished on 195-4 with opener Gavin Turnbull hitting an unbeaten 102.

Alnmouth batted sensibly and were always in control and up with the run rate and despite losing two late wickets, they secured victory with an over to spare.

Opener Paul Straker continued his superb early season form with his second hundred of the season, as he finished on 111 not out. Next up for Alnmouth is a top of the table clash away at Tillside, who are also unbeaten after four games.

Alnmouth 2nds won by 64 runs away to Tynedale 2nds.

A top score of 39 from Leon Midgley, plus three other bats in the 20s, saw Alnmouth put on 173 as a target, with Richard Darling taking 4-17.

Paul Scandle opened up with 34 for the home side, but with Peter Robinson claiming a fine 6-21 they were reduced to 109 all out in the 34th over.

Alnwick 1sts went down by 102 runs away to Stocksfield 1sts.

Luke Duneathy top scored with 71 and Sam Beadle hit 55 (with a second wicket stand of 98) as Stocksfield posted a big score of 245-7 in their 50 overs.

Andrew Stewart was the main wicket-taker for Alnwick with 5-37, but in reply they struggled to keep up with the run-rate required and Ben Threlfall hit 31 and Andrew Stewart 29 as the came back with 143 all out. Andrew Wood took 4-19.

Alnwick 2nds won by five wickets in the reverse fixture.

With Michael Kirkup taking 4-24 and M Humphries 3-8, Stocksfield were all out for only 83 in 30 overs.

Alnwick then eased to 84-5 in 27 overs with Kirkup top scoring on 22.

Tillside 1sts made it four out of four innthe Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League when they beat Benwell and Walbottle by 107 runs.

Tillside lost the toss and were made to bat with Liam Hindmarsh and Sean Wales making a blistering start.

Having brought up their 50 partnership in the ninth over. Hindmarsh was removed by the opening bowler for 31 and Wales departed soon after for 23.

TIllside needed to rebuild again, and Ross Hindmarsh and Law Atkinson provided those building blocks. They were also scoring freely and put on an 80 partnership before Atkinson departed for 32.

This wicket started a mini collapse. Jake Birkett and Kieran Bullen came and went sharply and then Ross Hindmarsh was out LBW for a well made 51. Pick then went three balls later and the Etal side had lost five wickets for 10 runs.

Gareth Hill then made 21 in a very ugly fashion to try and get Tillside back on track. Calum Bickerton, Luke Dickson and Alan Hindmarsh all departed for single figures to end the innings on 187.

Benwell then went about chasing the runs. However, Luke Dickson was bowling an inspired spell and took out the top four batsmen. Jake Birkett at the other end made sure the bats couldn’t score runs from either end. Luke finished with 4-16. Alan Hindmarsh then came on and along with Calum Bickerton worked in a great partnership drying up the runs. Bicketon then got two wickets himself before he came off and finished with 2-11.

Birkett came back into the attack and the batman still couldn’t score thanks to the bowling which was backed up again by outstanding TIllside fielding. Birkett got his name in the book with and outstanding caught and bowled and finished his spell with another wicket to finish with 2-33 off 12 overs.

Wales was brought onto bowl and in his first and only over took a caught and bowled and with Alan Hindmarsh bowling a tight line the home side were all out for 80.

Tillside 2nds, who are also unbeaten, faced Benwell and Walbottle 2nds at Etal and in a tough game the visitors posted a decent score of 179 with their top scorer on 77 not out.

Keith Bickerton (35) and Ronan Atkinson (64) gave Tillside a solid base from which to chase it down, but wickets started to fall and Tillside were left chasing 20 in thenfinal three overs to maintain their 100 per cent start.

In the end, it went to the final over, with James Whittle hitting a six to win the game.

Warenford picked up a 45-run win over Whickham 2nds at home.

Dan Patterson was the star of the Waren innings with a score of 105 as they put on 259 with tail-enders Kevin Greshon on 38 and Tony Potts on 37 not out.

Tom Smith then took 6-36 with the ball as Waren tried to prevent Whickham reaching their target. They were helped by late knocks of 38 not out from Matty King and 34 from Alex McGregor, but eventually fell short at 214-9 in their 50 overs.

Warkworth 1sts went down by 70 runs on their visit to Stobswood.

Michael Marshall hit 49, Carl Dullaghan 37 not out and Antony Wingfield 35 as Stobswood posted 176-7 in their innings.

Scott Gibson hit 36 in reply for Warkworth and William Pringle 30, but eight bats added only nine between them, with six failing to score, and they were reduced to 106 in 42 overs. Ian Watson took a fine 6-18 for Stobswood.

Warkworth 2nds won by 71 runs against Hebburn 2nds. Graham Huitson hit 61, Ben Briggs 51 and Paul Burke 40 as the Castle side posted a big score of 244-9 with Declan Holloway taking three wickets. In reply, Hebburn were all out for 173, despite a good knock of 83 from opener Mohammad Usman. Briggs returned good figures of 6-33 with the ball.

Ulgham 1sts went down by four wickets when they faced Backworth 2nds at home.

Ulgham batted first but made a poor start and they were three wickets down with only 23 runs on the board.

Bobby Dodds tried to rescue the innings with an unbeaten 77, but as the other wickets fell around him they were all out for 159 in 34 overs.

Two Backworth bowlers claimed three wickets, and in reply they chased it down in 40 overs with Steven Clarke on 68.

Alnmouth & Lesbury had a narrow two run victory away to Bomarsund 2nds.

Adam Riley top scored with 63 as the Howick side posted 170-6 in their 40 overs. Alex Breeze hit 38 for Bomarsund in reply, but they fell just short at 168 all out, withbtheir last three bats all out for ducks.

Wooler won by eight wickets when they travelled to take on Corbridge 2nds.

Corbridge were all out for only 66 with Robert Matthewson taking four wickets for the second week in a row. Les Porteous then hit 30 not out as Wooler posted 67-2 in reply.

Embleton achieved a two wicket win over Ashington Rugby 2nds. Ashington made 131 all out with Kevin Hetherington and Jonny Acaster both hitting 34. Hedley Grey took 4-32 before the home side replied with 134-8 with Liam Turnbull the top scorer on 52.