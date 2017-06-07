Alnmouth and Tillside remain unbeaten in Senior League

Alnmouth and Lesbury 1 st XI were given a good game by visitors Cowgate, but once again emerged winners, by four wickets to keep their unbeaten league run going.

Without regular openers Hughes and Straker, league debuts were given to 17 years old Archie Elder and Lukas Robinson.

The visitors elected to bat first and made a quick start but once the first wicket fell, it was a steady procession back to the pavilion as they slumped to 78-8.

Tailenders Mukthar Hussain (60) and Asad Bokhari (42) then treated the large crowd to an exhibition of hard and extravagant hitting including six sixes, as they rode their luck and pushed the total to 185 all out.

For Alnmouth Matt Willcocks and Ed Brunton both took three wickets, Nick Denton two, and Brian Brookes and Lukas Robinson chipped in with a wicket each.

Archie Elder and Tom Vickers opened the Alnmouth innings and made a steady start, once Elder was dismissed for 18 and Charles Anderson quickly followed for three, there was still much work to be done.

Vickers was then joined by Ed Brunton and together they played well and took the score past 100. Vickers was out for 51 and then Brunton (47) and Jonny Ridley (25) continued to find the gaps in the field and took the home team close to victory.

Following both their dismissals, Matt Willcocks and Brian Brookes confidently knocked off the winning runs.

Alnmouth 2nds won by 33 runs in the reverse fixture.

They posted 227-8 in 45 overs

Cowgate, in reply, managed 194 before being all out in the 43rd over.

Alnwick 1sts recorded their first league win of the season when they beat Benwell & Walbottle 1sts.

Alnwick won by 90 runs after posting a score of 181-7 in their innings with Guy on 49 and Brewis on 44.

Walbottle & Benwell were all out for 97 in reply with with Guy and harrison claiming three wickets apiece for the home side.

Alnwick 2nds lost by nine wickets away to Benwell and Walbottle 2nds.

Opener Kyle Hollingworth top-scored with 21 as Alnwick struggled to 89-8 in 45 overs.

Belwell then chased it down in less than 22 overs with Jonathan Ridley on 39 and Phil Hall on 33.

Tillside 1sts maintained their unbeaten run in the Northumberland & Tyneside League with a 170-run win over Annfield Plain at Etal on Saturday.

And the man of the moment was Law Atkinson, who smashed his first century for the club, his ‘ton’ coming with the very last ball of the innings.

Tillside batted first and put on 257-3 with Jake Birkett lending the best support with 77, whilst skipper Liam Hindmarsh added 49.

The Tillside bowlers then claimed two early wickets to put the pressure on the visitors, and with wickets falling at regular intervals, it was three quick takes at the end from Cameron McGregor, including two in two bowls, which saw the Plain bowled out for just 91.

Tillside 2nds also kept their run of form going with a four wicket win away at Annfield Plain 2nds.

With Craig Robertson and Davie Robertson taking three wickets apiece, Annfield were bowled all out for only 89, with their joint top scorers on 18.

Ronan Atkinson hit an early 24 for the Etal side in reply, with Daniel Caddick getting them over the line with an unbeaten 31.

Warkworth 1sts had a narrow 16-run win away to Blagdon 1sts.

Warkworth put on 224-6 with openers Stephen Dargue on 62 and Scott Gibson on 54. Matthew Senior took four of the wickets for Blagdon, who in reply managed 208, being all out in the 45th over.

Senior hit 86 and Stuart Dick 49 with Tom Burnett and Ian Clough both taking three wickets.

Ulgham 1sts had a four wicket win over Hebburn 1sts at home.

Gary taylor hit 91 for Hebburn and Ian Younger 67 asthey put on a first wicket stand of 139, and the side went on to make 266-5 with David Cowell taking 4-33.

In reply, Ulgham made 268-5 with Roy Haygarth and Colin Tait both on 56, and Paul Howey on 48. Lee Tatum took 3-74 for Hebburn.

Brian Thompson hit a magnificent 137 not out for Warenford whilst Fuzzy Ahmed hit 127 for Blagdon 2nds in a high scoring game.

Fellow opener Dan Patterson gave Thompson the best support as he weighed in with 86 as Waren posted 291-5 in their 50 overs.

Graham Rogerson took 5-62 as the home side tried to close the match out, but Ahmed made a fight of it before being clean bowled. In the end Blagdon came up short at 258-9.

In a low-scoring game, Alnmouth & Lesbury went down to a nine wicket defeat at the hands of Cramlington 2nds.

The Howick side batted first but were skittled for only 39 runs. In reply, Cramlington eased to 40-1.

Wooler lost by five wickets at home to Blue Flames 2nds.

Michael McLean hit 50 and Tom Comber 33 as the Glendale side posted 170-7 in their 40 overs.

Blue Flames chased it down in 30 overs with Sultan Zeb their top scorer on 49, finishing on 173-5. Robert Matthewson took 3-37.

Embleton had a seven wicket away win over Bomarsund 2nds.

Bomarsund batted first and were all out for 149 with Gary Bell on 35 and Mark Storey on 31. Gary Davison took 5-29 in 8.3 overs for Embleton, who in reply reached their target in the 21st over with opener Paul Carss hitting an unbeaten 80.

Bamburgh Castle 88-2 beat Ponteland 86 all out by eight wickets

Bamburgh, sporting their new kit supplied by BSB.Workwear, Belford and sponsored by the Castle Inn and Lord Crewe, easily defeated Ponteland by eight wickets on Sunday.

Put into bat by the hosts Ponteland were soon in trouble with Andrew Wright and Steve Mallinson ripping through the top order and after 12 overs the visitors were a paltry 22 for 5.

Mike Storer joined junior debutant Dean Edwards and tried to build the total that was defendable and added 43 runs until both departed in the 29th over, Edwards run out for a patient 16 and Storer bowled for 24.

The total subsided and they lost the last five wickets for 21 runs and the innings ended on 86 all out in their 35th over. Mallinson 3-10, Wright 2-12 and Neal Burdon 3 -26 were the bowlers who did the damage.

When Bamburgh batted they set upon their task with great gusto peppering the boundry with Bradley Spiers and Richard Alsept making 52 before Alsept was judged lbw for 19.

Spiers then carried on making his first Bamburgh 50, ending up unbeaten on 59 as the hosts raced to their total in the 17th over.