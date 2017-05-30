Alnmouth and Tillside remain unbeaten in Senior League

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a five wicket win at Benwell and Walbottle.

Batting first, Benwell were dismissed for just 71 in 28 overs. Nick Denton continued his excellent early season form taking five wickets for just 12 runs in his 11 overs and was well supported by Matisse Richards with 3-14.

Also amongst the wickets for Alnmouth were Matt Willcocks and Paul Straker.

A heavy rain and hail downpour short threatened to bring an early finish to the game, but after a delay of over an hour and a half, play resumed and Alnmouth chased down the runs inside 19 overs.

Openers Straker and Russell Hughes made a good start adding 43 for the first wicket, but Sohail captured three wickets including two in two balls, to make the Seasiders work for their victory.

Alnmouth 2nds had a narrow two run victory over Ashington 2nds.

Archie Elder hit 93 and Alistair Batey 81 as Alnmouth put on a big score of 243-8 in their 40 overs.

Matthew Potts took 4-48 and Alex Storey 3-63 for the visitors.

In reply opener Potts hit 72, and with the top seven bats all in double figures, they edged every to close to their target.

However, Rich Neil took two vital late wickets and by the time the last ball was delivered Ashington were still two runs short.

Alnwick 1sts went down by two wickets when they travelled to take on Seaton Burn 1sts.

Alnwick batted first, but lost an early wicket. Michael Brewis hit 39 to steady the innings, but they went from 68-2 to 71-5, and in the end they were 140-8, with Bradley Spiers adding a late 20.

Christopher Weldon was the pick of the home bowlers with 4-31, and in reply , despite losing two early wickets, they recovered with Ryan Kay hitting 54 and Cliff Lyall 43, which tookn them to 123-4, and after that it was simply a matter of time when they would reach their target.

In the end they made it in the 35th over, despite a six wicket haul from Gatreth Bateman, who finished with 6-26.

Alnwick 2nds lost by six wickets at home to Seaton Burn 2nds.

Alan Straker hit 75 as Alnwick made 139-7 in 39 overs and in reply Seaton Burn hit 140-4 with David Marshall on 50 not out.

Tillside 1sts maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow one wicket win over Cowgate in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Saturday.

In a game which was reduced to 41 overs with the threat of rain, Cowgate batted first and lost a wicket in the second over.

Cowgate then struggled to 57-4, but the next partnership took them to 109-5 and they ended up posting 164-8.

There was a 30 minute delay due to thunder and lightning and at 32-2 and then 64-4 Tillside looked as if they might struggle to reach their target.

Ross Hindmarsh (32) and Duncan Sim (45) lifted the innings but they slipped to 107-7.

At 134-9 Tillside needed 30 off the last seven overs to win but Alan Hindmarsh and Calum Bickerton kept the run rate ticking over, and it was Bickerton who finally hit the winning runs with only five balls remaining.

Tillside 2nds found themselves without a game when Leadgate 2nds conceded as they were unable to raise a team.

In the Northumberland League, Warkworth 1sts won by 14 runs against Ashington Rugby.

Adam Hall top scored with 52 and Steven Anderson hit 34 as Warkworth put on 181-8 in their 40 overs. Scott Maddison took 4-58 for Ashington, who in reply saw David Dent open up with 64. Lewis Tanney added 49, but figures of 5-22 from Hall and 4-51 from Tom Burnett saw the castle side dismiss the home team for 167 in 39 overs.

Despite a century from Brian Thompson, Warenford lost by four wickets when they faced Monkseaton 1sts at home.

Waren batted first and put on 193, being bowled all out in the 42nd over.

Thompson hit 177, but all the other bats struggled.

In reply, Monkseaton hit 195-6 with Mark Tunstall top scoring on 45.and Kevin Elliott on 35.

The game between Berwick 2nds and Wooler was abandoned due to a thunderstorm.

Berwick had made 181-8 in their 40 overs with Richard Farish on 45, Angus Todd taking 3-44.

Wooler were on 75-1 in reply with Todd on 49 not out when the rain intervened.

Alnmouth & Lesbury had a 107 run win away at Corbridge 2nds.

Harry Sutherland top scored with 32 as Alnmouth out on 156-7.

In reply, Corbridge were all out for only 49 with Darren Grey taking 4-9.

The game between Embleton and Whitley Bay 2nds was abandoned.

Whitley completed their innings and were all out for 139 with Bhavesh Soni their top scorer on 49 not out.

Ewan Thorpe took 4-17 for Embleton, but their innings only reached nine, after four overs, when the rain came and play was halted.

Rock played away to Monkseaton 3rds on Sunday and won by 252 runs.

Three Rock bats hit centuries - George Cockayne 127, Oliver Page 115 and Paul Roberts 101 not out, as they put on a big score of 370-2 in 40 overs.

Monkseaton were 118-5 in reply with Gary Oliver on 28 not out.

* Bamburgh suffered their first defeat of the season when they lost to Woolsingham by five wickets in a match sponsored by Wyndenwell in Bamburgh on Sunday.

Fielding a youthful side containing 8 players 20 or under Bamburgh were put into bat by their more experienced visitors got off to a fine start scoring 22 off the first 3 overs before Bradley Spiers was bowled by Tim Hargreaves for 12.

Woolsingham then took control of the game and wickets tumbled at regular intervals, no one from the home side looking in control and after 20 overs the seasiders were 77-6 and despite some late resistance the innings ended in the 31st over on a below par 124.

Only four batsmen made double figures and with Woolsingham using eight bowlers the wickets were shared the best being C Gray with 3-9 off his three overs.

Woolsingham opened up in a cautious manor with openers Simon Muse and Matty Watson seeing off Bamburgh’s opening bowlers and despite some early scares took the total to 58 in the 14th over until guest player Kei Raja joined the attack and had Muse caught behind for 32 and bowling two other batsmen in his next over to give Bamburgh a glimmer of hope with the visitors tottering on 66-3.

However, Nick Denton came in to join the resolute Watson and took the game away from Bamburgh they were within nine runs of victory when both were out Watson making a fine 55. No more wickets fell and Woolsingham won the match in the 29th over. A disappointing result from the home side who were 30 runs shy of a decent score.