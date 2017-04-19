All set for start of new cricket season

The new cricket season starts this Saturday (April 22).

For some, it will mean renewing old rivalries, but for others it will mean breaking new ground.

Tillside 1sts, who last season won the Northumberland League Premier Division for the first time, along with their 2nd XI, who also won their league, have both opted to move up to the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League and they will make their debuts with respective fixtures against Greensfield.

There is also a local derby on the cards for Alnwick and Alnmouth, who will clash on the opening day of the season, while Alnmouth 2nds are home to Swalwell 2nds and Alnwick 2nds away to Ryton 2nds.

Opening day fixtures for local sides in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League are:

Alnwick 1sts v Alnmouth 1sts; Greenside 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Morpeth 1sts v Annfield Plain 1sts; Alnmouth 2nds v Swalwell 2nds; Annfield Plain 2nds v Morpeth 2nds; Ryton 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Tillside 2nds v Greenside 2nds.

In the Northumberland League there is a full programme and fixtures are:

Premier Division: Berwick 1sts v Stobswood Welfare 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Blue Flames 1sts.

Division 1: Bomarsund 1sts v Warenford; Kirkley 1sts v Ulgham.

Division 2: Alnmouth & Lesbury v Tynemouth 3rds; Whitley Bay 2nds v Berwick 2nds; Wooler v Embleton.

Division 3: Stobswood 2nds v Rock; Ulgham 2nds v Warkworth 2nds.