A sweet experience for Cyrus

It’s not everyday that you get to train with a boxing legend, but that’s exactly what happened for Alnwick fighter Cyrus Pattinson.

The 22-year-old, who represents Birtley, took part in a demonstration with Sugar Ray Leonard – regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Cyrus said: “I respect him massively and I’d say he was my favourite fighter.

“He made compliments about my movement, footwork and my jab. He complimented my right hook, saying if you hit somebody with that shot it’s all over!”