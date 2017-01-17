Youth team leads the way

Members of Royal Air Force Boulmer’s Youth Activities team gave pupils some food for thought when they visited the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick.

Year 10 and 11 pupils enrolled on the BTEC Level 2 award in public services and Level 3 subsidiary diploma in public services courses were put through their paces as they took part in a series of exercises designed to develop leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

An introduction to the day allowed students to discuss what attributes were required to be an effective team member and how dynamics of a team was important to ensure success of any given task. They discussed leadership qualities and styles and reflected on inspirational historical leaders and why they were successful.

After a thought-provoking discussion, RAF Boulmer personnel gave the students a series of tasks using science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) equipment to practically demonstrate the problem-solving and leadership skills they had just discussed.

Throughout the exercises, all students demonstrated excellent teamwork abilities, with some talented individuals demonstrating adept problem-solving skills.

Neale Brown, who runs the public services courses at the school, said: “RAF Boulmer have always had close links with our school; visits like this strengthen these links.

“Students benefit from learning valuable life skills that they can used across the curriculum and in the workplace. Student feedback was very positive and all are asking when they can do it again.

“Thank you to all the RAF personnel for all their assistance; myself and my students are looking forward to more activities in the new year.”