Youth project to be offered support for drop-in session

Youth provision is to be stepped up in Amble to help an evening drop-in session continue, following complaints raised by town councillors.

At this month’s Amble Town Council, members voiced frustration at a lack of support from the Northumberland Youth Service.

Coun Jeff Watson urged the service to work with Amble Youth Project and called for it to offer a youth worker, particularly on Friday nights.

And now, the Youth Service has said that it will provide some support. After the town-council meeting, and following a discussion between Amble Youth Project, Coun Watson and the Youth Service, it has been agreed to provide a youth worker on Friday nights.

Mr Antony has said that he would like to visit Amble Youth Project and see what can be done to support its work.

He added that the Youth Service is looking to find someone on a permanent basis for the Friday nights, but will put someone in place, from a date to be confirmed.

Coun Watson said: “I am pleased that, at last, Amble Youth Project is to get some assistance from the Youth Service.

“Based upon the money raised from charities, businesses, the town council and this promised help, we will be able to continue with the Friday night drop-in sessions.”