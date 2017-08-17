Youth project secures £288k of new funding

Alnwick’s youth project is celebrating after landing a major funding boost from the National Lottery.

Gallery Youth has received £288,476 of Reaching Communities funding through Big Lottery to contribute to revenue costs over a three-year period.

The funding is to be used to focus on delivering youth work and supporting young people in the town and surrounding area, for those aged 13 to 24.

Projects will include advice and information, development and focused group work, drop-in sessions and some outreach work.

Gallery Youth aims to deliver some of the projects through partnership working with other agencies to develop better services for young people in the area.

Manager Ian McRae said: “This is great news and it comes at a time when a lot of services for young people are being cut and resources are very thin on the ground.

“Many young people are in need of support and we aim to develop services that can address their needs.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those organisations, funders and individuals who have supported us over the past 18 months, enabling us to make a successful bid.”

In addition to this, match funding has been secured through SUEZ for the long-awaited proposed bike track, on land east of Allerburn Lea, working alongside Groundwork and Alnwick Town Council.

Ian added: “The bike track has been an ongoing project and we are now looking forward to seeing this come into fruition, creating a great asset for the town.”

At last Thursday’s meeting of Alnwick Town Council, members heard about Gallery Youth’s successful lottery funding bid.

Earlier in the year, the town council approved a significant grant to ensure that the youth project could survive while it awaited the outcome of this bid.