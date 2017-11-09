Youth disorder has left Alnwick couple feeling intimidated

Unruly youths are making an Alnwick couple’s life a misery after a spate of attacks on their house.

Police have received reports about numerous incidents at the property along Swansfield Park Road.

At the end of October, the house door was dented after a large stone/brick was hurled by a youngster. Less than a week later, a youth threw eggs at the same address.

Police are now stepping in to take action. Alnwick and Rothbury Neighbourhood Sergeant Sharon Wilmore-Greaves said that the couple have reported continuous youth disorder in the evening which has been targeted towards their house for no apparent reason.

She added that, following the damage and escalation of disorder, the couple feel intimidated and concerned.

Alnwick police are working in conjunction with the Safer Northumberland Partnership to tackle to problem and identify the offenders, who will be brought to justice.

Sgt Wilmore-Greaves added: “We will not tolerate targeted behaviour that makes residents feel unsafe in or out of their home. It is totally unacceptable and those responsible should feel ashamed of themselves. We will identify the culprits and make an example of them. I appeal for this to stop immediately .”

Police are asking for any information from the public which can assist and stop this behaviour. Call 101 and ask for Sgt 8158 Wilmore-Greaves or send an email to alnwick.npt@northumbria.pnn.police.uk