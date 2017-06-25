Youth club bags funds from the Co-op

Longhoughton Co-op has raised £570 for RAF Boulmer’s Airplay Youth Club.

The money has been raised from customers’ donations to fund-raising tins, while Co-op staff have sold domino cards, homemade cakes and held an in-store book stall.

Bryan Jackson, the station youth worker, said: “My staff and I are overwhelmed. This donation will go a long way towards continuing our provision of something special for our young members.”

Airplay is the RAF Benevolent Fund youth support programme for RAF families. It is open to all young people, aged 8 to 19, in the community.

To find out more, email bryan.jackson@actionforchildren.org.uk