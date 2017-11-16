Your guide to Christmas lights switch-ons in north Northumberland

Here’s a guide to some of the Christmas lights switch-ons in north Northumberland.

Have we missed you out? If so, send in details to james.willoughby@jpress.co.uk

ALNMOUTH

Saturday, December 2: Outside the Hindmarsh Hall, 5pm. Includes a visit from Santa Claus.

ALNWICK

Tomorrow: In the Market Place. Amusements and music from 6pm. Children can decorate the tree at 6.15pm. Also at this time, singers from any choir can gather round the stage and carol sheets will be distributed. The lights will be switched on at 7pm by the Duchess of Northumberland and a schoolchild. A visit from Santa Claus will follow.

AMBLE

Sunday: Stalls and funfair in the Town Square from 12.30pm, Santa will be at the Harbour Village from 4pm and the Christmas tree at the High Street Garden will be decorated at 4.30pm. The torchlight procession starts at 5pm at The Wellwood, heading to Town Square.

BAMBURGH

Saturday, November 25: Service at St Aidan’s Church at 5.30pm, followed by switch-on at 6.15pm.

HADSTON

Saturday, December 2: 4pm to 6pm.

ROTHBURY

Saturday, November 25: Parade of lanterns from Haugh car park at 5.30pm to Newcastle House/Armstrong Cross. Entertainment and carol singing ahead of 6pm switch-on and fireworks. Refreshments then served in All Saints’ Church with entertainment, including singing from schoolchildren. The Christmas raffle will be drawn at this event.

SEAHOUSES

Tonight: Carols around the Christmas tree on Main Street from 6pm. Free refreshments.

TOGSTON

Sunday, December 3: Christmas fair, in Christ Church Hall, from 5.30pm, with tree lights switched on at 6pm.

WARKWORTH

Friday, November 24: Dial Place, 6pm. Festive entertainment will include a snow machine, choir and visit from Father Christmas.