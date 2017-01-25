Youngsters educated so they can stay safe online

Northumbria Police is offering advice to help youngsters stay safe online and avoid becoming an easy target for cyber criminals.

Young people in particular are spending more and more time on the internet and most of their communication is carried out on social-media sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

And with apps such as Snapchat and Instagram, there is a generation of children who have known nothing but a world where the online community is a click away.

Neighbourhood police teams regularly visit schools to talk to young people about how to stay safe on the internet, while safety tips for parents, children and teachers are available on the force website. But the best way for children to stay safe is to make them aware of the potential dangers posed by cyber criminals and the perils of sharing personal information online.

Sexting involves somebody sending an explicit image to somebody they trust. These images can often cause great distress if they are leaked on social media.

DI Sharon Chatterton, of the force’s cyber crime unit, said: “We do work closely with schools across the force to ensure children are aware of the risks around sharing images of themselves and others via text and social network sites and would advise youngsters to think carefully about what they share on social networks.”