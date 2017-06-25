Youngsters celebrate after cash boost

Amble Youth Project has been awarded £21,885 over three years from BBC Children in Need.

The money will help deliver an after school and holiday club to children and young people that are living in the area.

Tracey Hinton, from the Project, said: “The after-school club is very well used, as Amble Youth Project is the only service of this kind in the town.

“Our after-school club offers young people aged eight to 12 years-of-age a happy, safe and educational place to come to Mondays and Wednesdays, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, where they are provided with snacks and drinks.

“Thanks to Children in Need, a whole summer programme is currently being worked on and our young people have been included in the decision making.”

This latest funding, from the charity’s Small Grants programme, brings the total currently invested in Northumberland to more than £843,000.