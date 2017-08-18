Young people are in pole position at club

Motor-racing in its various guises has been the focus for youngsters at a summer club based at an Alnwick primary school.

Pole Position was organised by Swansfield Park Primary School teachers as a club over the summer holidays with a racing theme.

During the second and third weeks of the school holidays, the children read, wrote and breathed Formula 1, motocross and go-karting.

All of the children had a great time as members of the Pole Position crew and they all worked hard every day practising their English reading and writing, as well as some key maths skills.

To round the experience off, the children were taken go-karting on the last day to see who really was in pole position for the next school year.

One of those involved, Jack, said: “I loved what I did these two weeks.”

Zé added: “I really enjoyed Pole Position.”

Joe said: “I really liked it because I got to learn new things, build a go-kart and then race.”