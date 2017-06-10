Young drivers’ awareness event to be held

A young drivers’ awareness event takes place on Monday at Alnwick Fire Station from 6.30pm.

It is aimed at 14-to-24-year-olds, plus parents, and is designed to promote road safety.

It has been arranged by the fire and rescue service, police and Northumberland Community Safety.

During the evening, there will be interactive and vivid briefings from emergency personnel, the chance to try out the Road Respect simulator and beer goggles to experience the dangers of drink-driving and see a live extrication from a vehicle.