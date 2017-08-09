Young and old mess about on the river

Have your say

Hardy adults and youngsters took to the Aln estuary at the weekend as the Alnmouth Raft Race 2017 took place.

The event, on Sunday afternoon, featured both the adults’ and children’s races alongside an inflatable pub, street food, live music and skiff races.

The senior race was won by the well-dressed Rorke’s Drift team, while the victors in the junior race were a young duo from Alnwick – Surfsup.

The raft race is one of a series of annual events which form the backbone of the village community’s calendar each year.

2017 began with the fourth annual Alnmouth New Year’s Swim, which saw an estimated 80 brave souls, many in fancy dress, enter a bitterly cold North Sea to raise money for various good causes.

It was followed by a food festival – new for this year – in April, then the Arts Festival, whose 13th showcase in June was bathed in bright sunshine.

Still to come this month is Volcano Night, before the Red Lion Beer Festival is held in October.

The winning Rorke's Drift team in action. Picture by Terry Collinson

The NUFC team. Picture by Terry Collinson

Another Alnwick team - Chapelanders. Picture by Terry Collinson

The victors of the junior race - Surfsup. Picture by Terry Collinson

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Barcycle team. Picture by Terry Collinson

The Winners of the adult race, Rorke's Drift, with their prize outside the inflatable pub. Picture by Terry Collinson