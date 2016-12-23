Young and old join together to make Christmas special

Young musicians from Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School got Christmas off to a great start at Weavers’ Court Extra Care scheme.

The children were invited to sing a few Christmas songs at the residents’ first Christmas Meal on Tuesday afternoon.

And then the tables were turned when the young entertainers were treated to a few Christmas songs which the residents had been practising.

Activities coordinator Liz Pratt had invited the school to be a part of the Weavers’ Court Christmas programme and the residents and pupils enjoyed the occasion which successfully spanned the generations.

The Christmas meal and entertainment from the Duchess’s school pupils were held soon after Weavers’ Court held its first Christmas fair.

Local residents from across the area attended the event, with more than 20 stalls all selling seasonal gifts alongside some very tempting food and drink stalls. Even Father Christmas paid a visit to be a part of the big occasion.

Weavers’ Court is a £7million extra-care scheme on the south side of Alnwick, designed to allow its residents to enjoy living independently, but with the added security of onsite care and support, available 24-hours-a-day. It opened in June.

Scheme manager David Curran said: “Our residents are really enjoying their first Christmas at Weavers’ Court, and it’s great to get the local school involved too.

“The children from the Duchess’s Community High School have been fantastic – and they’re clearly very talented too. We will have more events coming up at Weavers’ Court in the new year and we can’t wait to welcome people along.”