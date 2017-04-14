You’d be quackers to miss out on this duck dash

Garden visitors will be going quackers at the weekend when hundreds of plastic ducks take to the water.

The bathtime favourites will race down the Grand Cascade at The Alnwick Garden on Saturday for the inaugural Alnwick Round Table Duck Race.

For £2, spectactors can buy their own duck and cheer it on in the quacky race, which is raising money for HospiceCare North Northumberland, The Alnwick Garden Trust and Alnwick Round Table.

There’s a host of prizes to be won, including cash, a signed NUFC football and Alnwick Gin.

Olly Brown, from Alnwick Round Table, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support of the Garden and local businesses such as Alnwick Gin, Hardys Fishing Tackle and the generous donations of prizes from Carrs-Billington, Lal Khazana, Mastora and others.

“It really shows how generous people can be when it comes to raising funds for charities that directly help local people.”

The race is due to start at 2pm. Ducks can be bought by messaging the Round Table Facebook page or at Turnbulls Butchers in Alnwick and the Garden.

The Grand Cascade was first used for a duck dash in 2008, when thousands of brightly-coloured birds battled it out in an event in aid of the Grace House North East Children’s Hospice Appeal.