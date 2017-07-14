Yacht runs aground off Holy Island

Lifeboat crews and coastguard officers have helped out after a yacht was grounded off Holy Island.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of both the Seahouses all-weather and inshore lifeboats at 7.51am today to go to the assistance of a 26ft yacht with three persons and a dog on board.

The yacht had run aground on the gravel outcrop at Holy Island, near the haven, known as the Rigg, and was unable free itself.

The lifeboats were launched and made best speed to the casualty’s location, and Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team were also mobilised. On arrival of the lifeboats, it was established that all on board were safe and well. The yacht was a twin hull design with twin keels, and was safely sitting upright on the gravel

The tide was falling quite quickly, and it was impossible for the lifeboats to try and tow the craft off without causing serious damage. After consultation with the yacht crew, who were in no danger, it was agreed that they be left in situ. The lifeboats would return when the tide was rising again to stand by and assist the yacht to free itself.