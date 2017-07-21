World bronze for club thrower Stephen Miller

Have your say

Northumberland Paralympic star Stephen Miller has added to his medal haul.

The 37-year-old, from Cramlington, claimed bronze in the F32 club event at the World Para Athletics Championships in London last night.

He took the medal after throwing a distance of 29.32m.

Algeria’s Lahouari Bahlaz claimed top spot with 34.31m and Maciej Sochal, of Poland, won silver with 33.22m.

Stephen, who was born with cerebral palsy, won Paralympic gold at Atlanta in 1996 – becoming Great Britain’s youngest ever track and field champion at 16.

He repeated the feat at Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004 followed by a silver in Beijing eight years ago.

His performance at London 2012, where he was captain of the men’s athletics squad, was hampered by a hip injury and he has since had a hip replacement.

But he bounced back at Rio in Brazil last year to win bronze at the Paralymipcs.

The Newcastle United fan was cheered last night on by his mother and coach, along with about 50 other members of the Team Miller fan club who were dotted around the stadium.

He was competing at his seventh world championships.