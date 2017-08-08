Workshops for let to SMEs and start-ups

Workshops in Ashington are now available for small and start-up businesses.

Ashington Court, situated in Wansbeck Business Park, features 10 new, modern and self-contained units that offer the perfect platform for small and start-up businesses.

There has been considerable interest in Ashington Court with four units already pre-let, creating four new jobs. Once all the workshops are let, it is estimated that 12 new jobs will be created.

The workshops are owned and managed by Arch Commercial and provide a total of 557 sq m of space for businesses, including four 69 sq m units and six 46 sq m units. The workshops are based in the ideal location for accessing nearby retail facilities, including Ashington town centre as well as transport links via the A189.

The project has been supported with a grant of £186,934 from the North East Rural Growth Network’s Strategic Economic Infrastructure Fund.

Colin Bell, business growth director at the North East LEP, described it as a ‘fantastic example of a successful venture, adding: “This project is already supporting three businesses and helping to create new jobs.”