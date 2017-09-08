Working together to help parishes

A meeting has taken place between representatives of the parish councils in the Longhoughton division, organised by ward councillor Wendy Pattison.

The aim of the meeting – held on Friday at Thrunton Trout Fishery – was to encourage dialogue between the various councils, help the groups work closely together and to understand what issues face each parish.

Coun Pattison described the session as very successful, adding: “Involving our partners can add another dimension. Separately, all councillors who were present at the meeting encompassed and represented different landscapes within the ward and by everyone having different points of view this complemented and assisted in adding interest and involvement among all those present.”

The group will meet again in March 2018.