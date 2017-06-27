Work to create ‘frozen herd’ of embryos of Chillingham cattle

Chillingham Wild Cattle Association (CWCA) held its annual AGM, presentations and tour earlier this month, attended by more than 30 members and guests, including international attendees from the USA and France.

The CWCA has more than 250 members, all absolutely passionate about the preservation of such a distinct and notable herd, which is steeped in history and a real Northumbrian icon.

Following formal proceedings, guests were treated to interesting and informative talk by one of CWCA’s trustees, Professor Stephen Hall, who discussed the recent scientific studies that have taken place in Chillingham Park. These included looking into the DNA of the famous wild cattle, archaeology and also botanical survey work.

Dr John Fletcher, another trustee, then informed the audience of the ongoing work which is taking place to create a ‘frozen herd’ of embryos. The aim of this work is to secure the future of this unique herd of wild white cattle.

In the afternoon, all attendees departed to the Cattle Park by tractor and trailer, which enabled all visitors to tour the further reaches of the park and to safely get very close to the wild beasts of Chillingham.

See www.chillingham wildcattle.com

Park manager, Duncan Ord, said: “It was fantastic to have such a great turnout at the AGM. The support of the trustees and members of the Association is outstanding and certainly bodes well for the future of the cattle.

“We are always happy to welcome new members and so if this is something you might be interested in, do get in touch.”

The CWCA is a charity which was set up in 1939 specifically to preserve the herd and today its survival is very much dependent upon public interest and support. Chillingham Park is currently open to visitors Monday to Friday, as well as Sunday, with tours presented by warden, Ellie, throughout the day.