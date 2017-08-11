Wooler pub purchase

Following two successful years at The Anchor Inn in Wooler, landlord Chris Robinson has been successful in his aim to buy the pub and run it as a free house.

Chris Robinson and manager Geoff Dade took over The Anchor two years ago, running it on behalf of Punch Taverns.

Since then, they have dedicated themselves to making The Anchor a destination for high-quality food and drink, a home of regular entertainment and charity fund-raising, and, above all, a warm and friendly place to enjoy a drink for visitors and locals alike.

Chris and Geoff, originally from Yorkshire, are looking forward to experimenting with the greater choice available to them in drinks and continuing to build The Anchor’s reputation as the place to be in Wooler.