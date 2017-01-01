Wooler Parish Council: Ford, hedges, clock and new councillor

Wooler councillors have called for a public meeting to thrash out proposals to replace the Haugh Head ford on Wooler Water.

The ford has, for some time now, been a problem to salmon and sea trout seeking to migrate upstream to spawn.

A number of organisations, including the Environment Agency, are working to find a long-term solution.

• Hedge cutting has taken place along South Road, to the delight of councillors. Parish-council chairman Robert Donkin said: “It has made a huge difference. You can now see a sign which you haven’t been able to see for years. Thanks to everyone who turned out to help and did the job voluntarily.”

• Mark Napier has been co-opted onto the parish council and joined the team at last Monday’s meeting.

• Progress is being made on developing a neighbourhood plan for Wooler. The group has asked for £2,000 to be ring-fenced for the neighbourhood plan. Coun Alfreda Hindmarsh said: “A lot of work has been done already, including a business survey.”

• A number of volunteers have come forward to help with clock-winding duties. The clock in the church tower requires winding every six days and the previous volunteers are no longer available to do it for various reasons.

• The next parish council meeting takes place on Monday, January 23, at the Cheviot Centre, Wooler, starting at 7pm.