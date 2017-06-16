Wooler man pleads guilty to assault on his partner

A 31-year-old man directed abusive comments towards his partner before hitting her in the face, breaking her glasses.

Shaun Wakenshaw pleaded guilty to two offences which happened at a house in Parkside, Coldstream, earlier this year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday that, during the incident, on Tuesday, February 21, the accused’s partner had asked for help with their two young children, only for him to reply that she was the mother and make abusive comments about her appearance.

He added that there was a physical altercation between the pair, resulting in a red mark on her face and her glasses being broken.

Wakenshaw, now living at Golden Square in Wooler, then said to her, ‘Go kill yourself or I will do it for you’, before she called the police.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre imposed a 12-month community payback order of 150 hours of unpaid work.