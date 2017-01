A woman who was pulled from a house fire in Northumberland has been airlifted to hospital.

The woman, in her 60s, was put into an induced coma at the scene at Allendale yesterday by a Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) doctor-led trauma team before being flown to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

She arrived in a severe but stable condition.

The air ambulance service had been called at 4.09pm.