Wizard weekend was just magic

A magical time was had by all during a wizard weekend at Alnwick Castle, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book.

JK Rowling’s debut novel was published on June 26, 1997, and Alnwick Castle was used as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two films.

A look-a-like Harry Potter posing with fans.

An action-packed programme was planned at the castle last weekend, which included look-a-like characters, broomstick training sessions, owls and an Alnwick Castle on location tour.

A replica turquoise Ford Anglia, which transported Harry and his pals through the air in the Chamber of Secrets, also made an appearance.

James Boyd, from the castle, said: “The wizard weekend went really well, it was very busy.

“Lots of people were interested in the car; not just Harry Potter fans, but also people who used to have one.”

The replica Ford Anglia parked at the castle.