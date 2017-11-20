Witness appeal following serious collision on A1

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision near Morpeth yesterday.

It happened at about 11.30am on the northbound carriageway of the A1 and it led to the closure of the northbound carriageway for a few hours between the turn-off for the A197 at Clifton and the A192 at Fairmoor.

The collision involved one vehicle. An 05 registered blue Ford Focus left the carriageway and collided with trees – resulting in the 30-year-old male driver sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Three hazardous response teams were sent by the North East Ambulance Service to the scene and he was taken by the Great North Air Ambulance Service to the RVI in Newcastle, where he is still receiving treatment.

His condition is described as critical.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle travelling on the A1 between Gateshead and Clifton prior to the collision or who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving the carriageway.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting police reference number 426 of 19/11/17.